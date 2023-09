ST. LOUIS – Missouri officials will meet with local and national leaders to discuss suicide prevention and youth mental health on Thursday.

It comes one year after the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline went into effect. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, U.S. Health and Human Services Regional Director Joseph Palm, and others will discuss how it’s impacted Missourians.

It starts at 11:00 a.m. A student-led pep rally and mental health information fair will be held afterward.