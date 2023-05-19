ST. LOUIS – Gabriel “Gabe” Gore was officially named the newest St. Louis Circuit Attorney on Friday. He was appointed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson following the abrupt departure of Kim Gardner earlier this week.

Gore brings more than 23 years of experience in private law practice to the table. He has served with the Dowd Bennett law firm since 2010. He also has experience as an assistant U.S. Attorney and as a member of the Office of Special Counsel John C. Danforth’s Waco Investigation.

Gov. Parson, who appointed Gore to the position, said “Mr. Gore has shown he is a strong manager, talented attorney, proud community leader, and even prouder husband and father who is ready to work hard and be a leader for the people of St. Louis.”

Missouri state officials, in addition to regional leaders and groups, have offered the following comments after Parson’s appointment of Gore:

Tishaura Jones – St. Louis Mayor

(Via Nick Desideri, Communications Director for the Mayor’s Office)

“From the beginning, the [St. Louis Mayor] emphasized our next [Circuit Attorney] must have experience and the trust of the community. Gabe Gore is a great choice and will help bring stability to the office, which is necessary to protect constitutional rights and deliver justice for victims.

“The selection of Gabe Gore shows how seriously Governor Parson took his commitment to engaging St. Louis clergy, elected leaders, and the community around this appointment, especially in such a short period of time.”

Wesley Bell – St. Louis County Pros. Attorney

“I’ve always been consistent that we stand ready to help our City of St. Louis partners. Now, with the appointment of Circuit Attorney Gore, I’ll make it plain: the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office stands ready to help in any way that we can to help stabilize the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. Those who commit serious and violent crimes do not recognize jurisdictional borders, thus real solutions to violent crime must involve working across political boundaries in the interest of our collective public safety. Public safety in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County is invariably interconnected, and a functioning Circuit Attorney’s Office is vital to the safety of this entire region. My colleagues in prosecutor’s offices across the region have expressed their support as well, and I look forward to everyone pulling together during this critical transition in the Circuit Attorney’s Office.”

Eric Schmitt – Missouri U.S. Senator

“For years, St. Louis’ most violent criminals have gotten a pass while victims have painfully waited for justice. This refusal to take crime seriously has negatively impacted not just the City of St. Louis but also the region and Missouri as a whole. It’s my hope that Circuit Attorney Gore will work to aggressively prosecute crime in the City of St. Louis, obtain long-awaited justice for victims, and ensure that those who live and work in the city feel safe.”

22nd Judicial Circuit Court

“The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in St. Louis congratulates Gabriel E. Gore on being appointed the city’s new circuit attorney.

The judges of this circuit remain committed to the citizens of the St. Louis region and pledge to work with Gore as he rebuilds experience and stability within the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

During this time of transition, the Court hopes the region comes together to offer support and assistance to the CAO’s new leader with a renewed focus on public safety and the fair administration of justice in the City of St. Louis.”

Regional County Executives

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page: “Congratulations to Gabe Gore. He is a good guy and will do a great job.”

Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, and Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker (Joint Statement)

“[We] applaud Governor Parson for appointing Gabriel Gore as the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney and endorsed efforts to secure state funding for the St. Louis region’s prosecutors to assist Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore in reducing crime and improving public safety in St. Louis.

Early today, Caleb Rowden, Pro Tem of the Senate, and Dean Plocher, Speaker of the House, announced that a top priority for the legislature would be to secure supplemental appropriations to reimburse the region’s prosecutors and the Attorney General in their efforts to assist the new Circuit Attorney’s transition.

“This is exactly the kind of leadership from Jefferson City we need right now during this critical time our region is facing,” said Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon.

“I applaud and am thankful for the swift appointment by Governor Mike Parson, and leadership by Senate Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and Speaker Dean Plocher,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “Gabriel Gore is extremely qualified and I am sure is the person to get the job done.”

“The appointment of Mr. Gore today by Governor Parson is an absolute step in the right direction for our entire region, and purely demonstrates what cooperative efforts can achieve when pursuing what is right,” said Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker.

Greater St. Louis Inc.

“It’s a new day in public safety for St. Louis, and we applaud Governor Parson for appointing Gabe Gore as Circuit Attorney. Gabe has the experience, professionalism, and commitment to right the ship in the Circuit Attorney’s office, and because public safety is our top public policy priority, the business community is ready to help in whatever way we can.

“Gabe’s appointment is also part of a larger shift in the region’s thinking on public safety. The business community came together to issue a report calling for a comprehensive strategy to reduce homicide and violent crime, and metro elected leaders have agreed to collaborate on a regional plan to help solve this crisis.

“These new steps are long overdue, and we are optimistic for the new direction the St. Louis metro is headed.”