JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Colorado Supreme Court ruled former U.S. President Donald Trump ineligible to run for the White House again under the Constitution’s insurrection clause.

Tuesday’s declaration is a first-of-its-kind and could remove him from the state’s presidential primary ballot next year. The Trump campaign says it plans to appeal.

In Missouri, many elected officials chimed in about the recent developments:

Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State

Ashcroft told FOX 2 Chief Capitol reporter Emily Manley he thinks the decision was “wrong.” He adds, “My concern is that such a pronouncement causes confusion in the general election,” and he believes “the Supreme Court is not going to uphold this decision.”

Andrew Bailey, Missouri Attorney General

Bailey offered the following comments Tuesday via Twitter:

“Colorado has ruled that President Trump can be barred from the 2024 presidential ballot.

This is a violation of the rule of law and the character of our nation.

This undermines Missourians’ votes for President. We stand ready to defend the rule of law.”

Eric Schmitt, Missouri U.S. Senator

Schmitt offered the following comments Tuesday via Twitter:

“The veil has been lifted.

2024 isn’t just an election between two candidates — it’s about reclaiming our Republic from radical Leftist hellbent on absolute power and control.

The Democrats are perfectly willing to jail opponents, kick them off the ballot, censor speech, add states to the union and open up our border for raw political power.

They will justify anything because…Trump.

There is simply no limiting principle to this.

It’s madness.

Real Americans see right through this and it will backfire.”

Colorado Supreme Court

“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” wrote the court’s majority. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

The court says it made the decision based on Trump’s role during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The full ruling is available here via PBS.org.