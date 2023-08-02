ST. CHARLES – A town hall is being held tonight to discuss cleanup challenges at a former chemical plant in St. Charles County. The meeting will be held at New Mele Community Center, 4700 State Highway Z on Wednesday Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Officials plan to share historical documents from federal and state agencies to show there are more toxin runoffs at the Weldon Springs Site on Highway 94. They will also bring in experts to talk about how these toxins damage people’s health, the economy, and infrastructure.

The Weldon Spring Site is 30 miles west of St. Louis, in St. Charles County. The Weldon Spring Chemical Plant was used in the Manhattan Project. Newly released papers show how the United States’ push for the atomic bomb caused St. Louis to have a long-term problem with radioactive waste. St. Louis was part of a national attempt to build the first nuclear bomb that was spread out across the country.