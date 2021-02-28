Missouri officials work to help people get COVID-19 shots

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Health officials and community groups are working together to help vaccinate seniors and other people who might have difficulty getting to a clinic for the coronavirus.
As part of the vaccination campaign, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is holding one-day vaccination events at senior apartments with the state and the Missouri National Guard.
Health departments and hospitals have set up telephone hotlines. Local health centers have sent staff to seniors’ homes to get residents signed up, and organized buses to bring them to vaccine clinics.
Rhonda BeLue who leads St. Louis’ Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals said an “all-hands-on-deck” response to the virus is needed.