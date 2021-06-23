Missouri opening ‘managed deer hunts’ applications on July 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer more than 100 managed deer hunts across the state this fall and winter.

Beginning July 1, deer hunters can apply online to participate at any one of these events. The application period ends July 31.

Hunters will be selected by a random, weighted drawing. The results will be available Aug. 15 through Jan. 15, 2022.

Applicants who are selected will receive maps and other information on a specific hunt by email or mail.

The conservation department offers deer hunts for archery, muzzle loading, crossbow, and modern firearms from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas. Some managed deer hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities.

You can get more information on managed deer hunts, preview hunt details, and fill out an application at mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.