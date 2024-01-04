JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state of Missouri plans to join in on making it easier for low-income families and school-aged children to eat while school is out.

‘Summer EBT’ is set to be implemented this year, and Missouri is one of 39 states, territories, and tribal nations to have chosen to participate. The remaining states do have the option of deciding whether they’d like to get involved.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund the states through federal grants and provide eligible students with reduced and free lunches, with $40 per month in benefits during the summer.

The plan cannot become final until a ‘management and administration’ objective is submitted to the Food and Nutrition Service’ by February 15.

Among the barriers to finalizing the plan is “the lack of final guidance” from the USDA, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary, Missouri Department of Social Services, and Missouri Department of Secondary Education.