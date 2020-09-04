Missouri shares details for future bear hunting season and asks for comments

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A proposal for bear hunting has been approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission. They are asking for public input on the framework beginning in October. The earliest season could occur is fall 2021 and would be limited to Missouri residents.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says that that the state is now home to between 540 – 840 black bears. Those numbers have risen significantly over the past 50 years and are now increasing by about nine percent per year. The state’s bear population is expected to double over the next decade.

Hunting is being proposed as a way to manage Missouri’s growing bear population. Arkansas and Oklahoma also have established bear hunting seasons.

The proposal says that bear hunting season would begin in late October and run for about ten days. Three “Bear Management Zones” are being proposed for southern Missouri where most of them live. The harvest limit would be limited to one bear per permit.

Hunters would apply for the $10 permits in May. They would only be allowed to apply once per year to hunt in one of the three designated zones.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for final public comments. Submit yours here. If approved, the new regulations would become effective Feb. 28, 2021.

