Missouri panel OKs recall options for school board members

Missouri House at the Capitol in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill establishing a recall procedure for local school board members has advanced out of a Missouri House committee as that bill and others targeting school boards have gained early momentum.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bills come as school boards have faced public pressure over their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and curriculum controversies.

The House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee on Tuesday approved a bill setting up a procedure to recall school board members that would make Missouri the 24th state to allow such recalls.

The Senate Education Committee conducted a hearing on another bill creating a recall procedure.