ST. LOUIS – The state of Missouri offers help for those needing a free state-issued ID, after the passage of a new voter identification bill.

Voters applying for a state-issued picture identification can contact the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Bureau of Vital Records. The state offers one free birth certificate. This is only for getting a free state-issued ID if they do not have one already. Groups like the St. Louis Area Voter Protection Coalition opposed the new ID requirements, calling it “dangerous election subversion.”

That bill is waiting for Governor Mike Parson’s signature. If he does sign it, the bill will go into effect on Sunday, August 28.

Learn more about free birth certificates here, call (573) 751-6387, or email VitalRecordsInfo@health.mo.gov.