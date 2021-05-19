Missouri pastor seeks money to help reform school owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri pastor is pleading for money to help the owners of a former girls reform school who are facing dozens of criminal counts accusing them of abuse.
The Kansas City Star reports that the Rev. Jerry Pyle, of Bible Baptist Church of Vernon County, sent a letter earlier this month to supporters of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and its owners, Boyd and Stephanie Householder, asking for money.
The Householders began attending Pyle’s church last year, before the ranch was shut down. Boyd Householder faces nearly 80 charges, including statutory rape and statutory sodomy.
His wife has been charged with 22 counts, most involving abuse or neglect of a child.