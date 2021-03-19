Missouri pilot study shows in-school COVID transmission is rare when being cautious

ST. LOUIS – In school transmission of COVID-19 is rare when schools follow strategies like social distancing, hand washing, and masking. That’s according to the results of a pilot study done right here in Missouri.

For two weeks in December, 57 schools in the Pattonville School District and Springfield Public School District notified researchers when a student, teacher, or staff tested positive for COVID or was quarantined for being in close contact.

Dr. Jason Newland, a Washington University Professor of Pediatrics who led the pilot study, said the goal was to evaluate the strategies that are in place in school to keep everyone safe.

“We wanted to evaluate that by understanding those individuals who are infectious while in school, if they really transmitted to those who are considered contacts around them. And what we found is that these strategies are working,” Newland said.

The study compared two different quarantine methods.

In the Pattonville School District, if someone was in close contact with an individual who tested positive, they were to quarantine at home for 14 days.

In the Springfield district, if you were in close contact with someone who tested positive, you could be placed in a modified quarantine. This means you could stay in school if you and the infected individual were both wearing masks when the contact occurred.

Newland said in the study, a total of 102 contacts were tested for COVID and only two tested positive. He said this indicates they didn’t see a difference in transmission between the at-home quarantine methods and the modified quarantine method. All the other strategies in place are working.

“This great news to say hey maybe there are some quarantining procedures we can do that are safe and allow us to have in-person school,” Newland said.

Newland pointed out this study was done in December when COVID numbers were very high.

“People were really nervous and a lot of people were nervous like how can you even be having school. That’s the other piece of this. Schools can operate even when you have surges that are scary from a hospitalization perspective.”

Newland said this study was possible thanks to a whole community effort.