ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Planned Parenthood provider for the St. Louis region and Southwest Missouri has announced that they are expanding reproductive healthcare and abortion access in the state. They are introducing a mobile clinic and building a health center in Rolla.

“One hundred days ago, the Supreme Court took away the fundamental right to abortion. But we are not backing down. Our commitment to our patients is as strong today as it was 100 days ago,” tweets the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis region.

Nexstar Missouri bureau reporter Emily Manley says that the organization will be introducing a first-of-its-kind mobile abortion clinic. It will be located along the southern Illinois boarder. The 37-foot-long vehicle will offer medication abortions and then eventually procedural abortions. Planned Parenthood says this is to reduce the miles patients are traveling for care.

Planned Parenthood will also build their first rural health care center in Rolla, Missouri. It is expected to open on November 1, 2022.