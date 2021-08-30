Missouri police: 13-year-old died of drug overdose at friend’s house

For the first time on record the odds of accidentally dying from an opioid overdose in the United States are now greater than those of dying in an automobile accident.

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy died of a drug overdose during a sleepover at a 12-year-old friend’s house in eastern Missouri over the weekend, and three adults at the house were arrested.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that police were called to a home in Washington around 9 a.m. Sunday and found Zackary Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Police Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the 12-year-old told investigators he and his friend had been experimenting with drugs they found in the house.

After securing a search warrant, officers found various prescription and some illegal drugs in the house, including methamphetamine and capsules possibly containing heroin or fentanyl.