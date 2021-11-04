Missouri police officer fired after plea in sex crimes case

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri police department has fired an officer after he pleaded guilty to two felony sex crimes involving children that occurred nearly 20 years ago.

The Kansas City Star reports that 40-year-old Alan Hale of Kearney entered the plea Tuesday. Sentencing is scheduled for January. Prosecutors are recommending a suspended sentence and five years of probation.

The Kearney Police Department said in a statement posted Wednesday on its Facebook page that Hale had been fired. He had been on administrative leave since the offenses came to light in November 2020.

The crimes occurred before Hale was employed as a police officer.