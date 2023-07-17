WELLSVILLE, Mo. — Police are asking the public to help identify the person or people responsible for corn crop damage over the weekend. Images shared from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office appear to show tire tracks in the field, some of them are in circles.

The damage is in a field located off of Highway AA near Red Barn Road. Police say the damage is estimated at $6,000.

Do you have information about this incident? Call the police at (573) 564-3378. Remain anonymous by submitting a tip through the department’s app.

