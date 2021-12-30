Missouri police search for man after finding drones and copper wire in vehicle

NEW FLORENCE, Mo. – Montgomery County Police are searching for a man after a foot chase near a truck stop. They say he had a large amount of copper in his vehicle and several large drones.

New Florence officers stopped the vehicle near the Love’s Truckstop at around 5:30 am and noticed the suspicious items in the vehicle. The driver, JR Rodrigo, 28, ran away and officers lost him after a foot persuit.

Rodrigo is described as a Hispanic man with short black hair, 5’10” tall, and 180 lbs. Last seen wearing black jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket.

Call 573-564-3378 if you have any information about his location.