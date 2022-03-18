ST. LOUIS–The concern about toy guns looking too much like the real thing is nothing new, but authorities in Mid-Missouri say recent activity there is pushing them to warn the public before tragedy strikes.

According to the Fulton Police department’s Facebook page, the agency says it has taken reports of kids using so-called “Splatter Guns”, high-velocity water guns over the last few weeks. In some cases, the department says the toy guns are being painted to look more like an actual gun.

“We do not want someone being confronted with a toy responding with a real firearm if they believe they are in danger. This can lead to tragic consequences for everyone. This is not isolated to our city, this is happening across the country. We understand kids want to play and be kids, but when they start shooting these projectiles at people minding their own business it is no longer fun and games,” the department said.