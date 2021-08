SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Candidates vying to be Missouri’s next U.S. senator are gathering at the State Fair to bolster support.

A wide field of U.S. Senate candidates and other political hopefuls schmoozed at the Governor’s Ham Breakfast Thursday.

The annual event is a political rite of passage in Missouri. It’s a rare event that brings both Republican and Democratic candidates under the same pavilion to mingle.

It also gives candidates a chance to pose for campaign photos in cowboy boots and jeans.