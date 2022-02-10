Missouri politics: Is Hawley-Hartzler partnership on stock ban prelude to Senate endorsement?

ST. LOUIS–More momentum appears to be building in Congress for legislation that would ban federal lawmakers from trading stocks, with news this week that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer now support drafting legislation, a change since Pelosi’s opposition back in December.

In the Senate, Missouri’s Josh Hawley has authored one of at least two bills on the issue. Hawley’s Banning Insider Trading in Congress Act would keep members of their spouses “from holding, acquiring or selling stocks or equivalent economic interests” while in office. Investments in mutual funds, exchange-traded bonds or U.S. Treasury bonds would be exempted. Those impacted would have six months from starting in office to either divest or put the holdings in a blind trust. Violators would lose any profits gained in office to the Treasury and wouldn’t be able to deduct losses on income taxes.

This week, Hawley and U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler (MO-4), authored an Op-Ed in the Springfield News-Leader, on the topic. Hartzler, whose district includes the nearby area but not the city itself, is running for the U.S. Senate in a field of candidates that includes Billy Long, who does represent Springfield.

While the Senate race is poised to take a few steps forward this month with candidates participating in a candidate forum as part of this weekend’s Lincoln Days events in St. Charles, and the official filing period opening February 22, Hawley said the work on the stock bill is not a sign he’s ready to endorse a candidate.

“I have a record I’m proud of of working with anybody who wants to get stuff done that’s good for the people of Missouri, whether that’s Vicky Hartzler who I think is doing a great job or whether that’s Bernie Sanders,” Hawley said. “My view is is that if youre willing to do stuff that’s good for the state then I’m willing to work with you and I wouldn’t read anything into it politically except to say that I’m glad that Congresswoman Hartzler wants to ban stock trading and I hope that every other member of our delegation in Congress will too.”