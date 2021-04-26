Missouri population grows 2.8%; state keeps 8 US House seats

Missouri will keep its eight U.S. House seats after U.S. Census Bureau data showed the state population growing slightly over the past decade.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported Monday that the state had 6,154,913 residents in 2020. That was 165,986 more than the 2010 census figure of 5,988,927 or a 2.8% increase.
Every 10 years, the 435 seats in the U.S. House are redistributed among the states based on population.
While Missouri’s population growth over the decade was less than the national figure of 7.4%, it was good enough for the state not to lose a congressional seat.