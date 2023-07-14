Lightning discharges during a large rainstorm in a city with forest fringes. Lightning rain in the city

ST. CLAIR, Mo. — A Missouri Powerball player won $50,000 in the July 1st drawing. She credits two lightning strikes for her good luck.

“There were two lightning bolts that both hit at the same time right next to me,” the player tells the Missouri Lottery. “I told my husband, ‘I don’t want to drive into that storm.’”

She pulled in to the On the Run gas station on Main Street in St. Clair and purchased a Powerball ticket while waiting for the storm to pass. It ended up matching five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. She plans on spending the money on her grandchildren.

The Powerball jackpot is reaching record levels. This Saturday’s jackpot is for $875 million.

The chances of winning any Powerball jackpot are small, at around one in 292,201,338. The chances of taking home $50,000 are around one in 913,129.