POTOSI, Mo. — A Powerball player won a significant prize in Potosi. A ticket purchased at the Casey’s on Missouri Street matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball for the September 16th drawing. This is the 49th Missourian to win a $50,000 Powerball prize in 2023.

The Associated Press reports that the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers and hit it rich. The winning numbers announced Wednesday night are: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

Players will next have a shot at the Powerball jackpot Saturday night. No matter how large the prize grows the odds stay the same. It’s those odds of 1 in 292.2 million that make the jackpot so hard to win.

The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who takes an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners choosing the cash option would receive an estimated $643.7 million.