ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Lottery says that there are “an impressive number of winners” across the state after Wednesday night’s billion dollar Powerball drawing. Someone won a million dollars in Saline County and four other players on $50,000 each.

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The jackpot is the sixth highest in US history. The winner could take the $558.1 million lump sum before taxes or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments.

The million dollar Missouri winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn. They only missed the Powerball number. It was sold at the Casey’s on Eastwood Street in Marshall. The chances of winning a million dollar Powerball prize is about one in 11.6 million.

Winning Missouri Powerball $50,000 tickets were sold at the following locations.

QuikTrip, 140 O’Fallon Loop Road, in O’Fallon

Casey’s, 400 Krestel Lane, in Lake Ozark

QuikTrip, 6835 E. Truman Road, in Kansas City

White Oak Station, 3200 Green Mountain Drive, in Branson

The winning ticket sold at the O’Fallon QuikTrip is the second $50,000 Powerball prize won there this month. That ticket was sold for the July, 5 drawing. You can see a map of all Missouri locations where players won $1,000 or more here.

The California Lottery said on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market. The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.