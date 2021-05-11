Missouri prepping for state-regulated black bear hunt

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. – As bear sightings continue around St. Louis and across Missouri, the state is now preparing for its first-ever, state-regulated black bear hunt.

A FOX 2 crew went to Columbia, Missouri on Tuesday to meet with the state’s leading expert on black bears to find out the reasons for the hunt and just how big our bear population is expected to get.

“Missouri is bear country. Think about that: Missouri is bear country,” said Laura Conlee, furbearer and black bear biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Conlee leads a team of experts that’s been tracking Missouri’s black bears using location collars and checking their dens.

“We visit them every year in the winter den, count how many cubs they have in the den, and then follow them to the next year to see how many of those cubs survive,” Conlee said. “All of that information provides the data necessary to estimate how quickly that population is growing. That population is growing and expanding in range. When you look at those areas south of St. Louis and southwest of St. Louis, that’s where bear numbers are increasing.”

The population estimate has more than doubled in the past decade from about 350 to more than 800, according to the MDC’s research project. It’s expected to double again over the next 10 years.

The growing population has paved the way Missouri’s first-ever, state-regulated bear hunt for 10 days in October 2021. Discussions have been ongoing for the past 18 to 24 months, Conlee said.

People may have differing opinions about hunting, whether they think it’s a good thing. State officials stress the upcoming hunt is very limited and not just about sport. It’s not about bagging a trophy.

There will be three bear hunting zones all south of the Missouri River. The St. Louis region is split between zones 2 and 3.

Zone 2 has a total harvest limit of 15 bears with 150 hunting permits issued. Zone 3’s harvest limit is five bears with 50 hunting permits issued. Zone 1’s harvest limit is 20 bears with 200 permits issued. There’s a statewide harvest limit of 40 total.

Hunters can hunt only lone bears, not those in groups. Hunters are required to submit a pre-molar tooth from each bear to the MDC.

“You can section it and essentially like you would look at the rings of a tree, you can look at the rings of that premolar and determine the animal’s age. That information will help us make informed management decisions into the future,” Conlee said.

The department will provide guidance/meetings for scouting hunting areas, processing meat, and meeting all requirements. Hunters will have to check daily to make sure harvest limits have not yet been met in a given zone.

The department also provides information about how to handle and report bear encounters.

“It really speaks volumes to the conservation ethic of the state and the fact that we have the habitat available to support these animals,” Conlee said.

Missouri is bear country, indeed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News