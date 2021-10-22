Missouri price for gallon of gas climbs to 7-year high

ST. LOUIS– The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Missouri is above $3 for the first time since October 2014, that’s according to AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

Of the major cities surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Columbia and Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $3.09 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $2.96 per gallon.

All Missouri metro areas surveyed by AAA saw increases in pump price averages week-to-week with some areas seeing significant increases. Columbia, Jefferson City, and Kansas City all saw a 10 cents a gallon jump.

While Missouri’s new 2.5 cent gas tax took effect October 1, AAA says state fuel prices have kept pace with national trends. Missouri drivers still pay the 5th lowest gas price average in the country.

“Missourians have not seen the statewide average price for gasoline above three dollars per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria in a press release. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products remains strong and there continues to be supply chain disruptions along with many other industries.”