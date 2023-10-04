BONNE TERRE, Mo. – A Missouri prison guard who admitted to assaulting an inmate and possessing child porn will be sentenced Wednesday.

37-year-old Carl Hart worked at a state prison in Bonne Terre. He told a federal court that an argument with an inmate led to the inmate getting pepper-sprayed. Hart admitted to hitting the inmate twice while he was washing off the spray in the shower.

The former prison guard was also found with child porn in his Dropbox account and on his phone. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.