Missouri prison on lockdown after worker stabbed, other violent incidents

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — The Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre is in lockdown after several stabbings and incidents there over the past couple of days. Now, the Missouri Department of Corrections is investigating.

Over the weekend, several inmates have been in fights, one was assaulted, and on Monday, a staff member was stabbed by an inmate. Now, the victim’s family is blaming staffing shortages.

“Anything that’s going to be short-staffed, and you are surrounded by harmful people, somebody’s family member might not come home,” said Chris Kennedy, whose dad works at the facility.

Kennedy said for more than 30 years, his dad, Doug Montgomery, has worked at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center. On Monday, Kennedy received a call he never wanted to get.

“I get a call from my mother crying and very upset that my dad had been stabbed at the prison,” Kennedy said. “You think, ‘That’s not going to happen to my family.’ But all I could think of was what’s going to happen? How bad is it?”

Kennedy said his dad is the head of the housing unit at the prison, and his dad was stabbed in his office by an inmate using a makeshift knife. Kennedy’s dad was flown to a Saint Louis Hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.

“It could’ve happened to anybody, and it could’ve been a lot worse. It shouldn’t have been that easy,” Kennedy said.

This incident comes after two other incidents at the prison over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Corrections confirms an inmate assaulted another inmate on Saturday. Then on Sunday, several inmates broke out into a fight and one inmate was taken to the hospital. Kennedy blames it on staffing shortages at the prison.

”It could be a scary place and with it being short-staffed. Some people have quit, some people’s families are scared for them to go there, especially when they hear things about this,” Kennedy said. “Friends who’ve worked there tell me that the staff are having to work extra-long shifts and are filling in for people, places where they don’t have enough people.”

The prison houses minimum to maximum security inmates – some with substance abuse issues and are mentally disabled. The Department of Corrections said they are indeed dealing with staffing shortages at Bonne Terre and across the state.

“That is a serious problem because, if you don’t have the proper tools or the proper staffing to do your job then it is unsafe. I am a volunteer firefighter — if you have firefighters trying to work a house fire with no water to get very far,” Kennedy added.

So far, the investigation is still ongoing.