Missouri professor fired for comment to student from Wuhan

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An associate professor at the University of Missouri has been fired after an online class exchange in which he responded to a student who said he was from Wuhan, China, “Let me get my mask on.”

The Columbia Missourian reports that Joel Poor was relieved of his teaching duties on Monday after the comment was posted on Twitter. Poor was leading an online marketing class.

In the video, he asks if any students are from outside the U.S. A student says he is from Wuhan. “Wuhan? Well, let me get my mask on,” Poor says with a slight laugh. He later apologized in an email.

@Mizzou, fire professor Joel Poor for his racist and xenophobic comments that he delivered to his Marketing 3000 class today. pic.twitter.com/GcKnV6drX7 — #StillConcerned (@MIZ_ISC_2020) August 24, 2020