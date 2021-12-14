Missouri projecting revenues to reach record high next year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and legislative leaders have agreed on a budget framework that assumes the state’s revenues will grow to a record amount.

The agreement announced Tuesday projects that Missouri will receive a record $11.4 billion of net general revenues in the 2023 fiscal year.

That’s a growth rate of 2.1% over the revised forecast for the current 2022 budget, which runs until June 30.

Parson is to present a new spending plan for lawmakers to consider when their annual session begins in January. The governor has said he will propose pay raises for state workers.