Missouri prosecutor ‘evaluating discrepancies’ in police account after receiving witness videos from Malcolm Johnson shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released a statement after receiving witness videos from the officer-involved shooting that killed Malcolm Johnson in March.

We have received videos from witnesses and community members for our review. We are closely analyzing this information.

A part of our review will be an evaluation of any discrepancies between the original accounting of this event and the actual evidence, including any video evidence. Our job requires us to gather as many facts as we can and to use those facts to determine if charges are appropriate under Missouri law. In order to do that, a full and neutral investigation is necessary. Our duty requires we hold all accountable, no matter their position or power.

We are also evaluating our processes to determine how we might further engage with community to gain these necessary facts.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker

This comes a few hours after cell phone video from the incident was released that shows the altercation between Johnson, 31, and KCPD inside a BP gas station on 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said that they confronted Johnson in attempt to arrest him in relation to a domestic violence shooting on March 15, when he shot at an officer who then returned fire.

Days before the cell phone video was release, surveillance video from the BP gas station was released by a group of local pastors frustrated with the situation and believe the original police report contradicts the video.

“There’s a way to treat people. There’s a way to handle people whether they’re criminal or innocent,” Pastor Darron Edwards said. “The way they treated this man was an execution.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident and said it is their job to present facts, not determine justification.

“I would not want it to be a speedy process if I were the victim of any crime,” Lowe said. “You want it to be thorough, done with compassion, and done with integrity, so we are being as transparent as we can possibly be.”

