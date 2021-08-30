Missouri prosecutor files motion to free longtime inmate Kevin Strickland

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo. The Missouri Attorney General’s office says the longtime inmate is guilty of killing three people in Kansas City in 1978. In a motion filed Monday, July 12, 2021, Assistant Attorney General Andrew Clarke asked a judge to deny a petition seeking to exonerate Strickland and free him from prison. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor has filed a motion asking a judge to exonerate a man who has been imprisoned for four decades for a triple murder that she and many others do not believe he committed.

The motion was filed Saturday and made public Monday.

It stems from a new law that gives local prosecutors the authority to ask judges to exonerate prisoners they believe are innocent.

Members of the team that prosecuted Kevin Strickland, federal prosecutors in the Western District of Missouri, Jackson County’s presiding judge, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, and some Republican members of Missouri Legislature have all said Strickland should be released.

By MARGARET STAFFORD and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press