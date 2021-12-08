Missouri raises ACT score needed for top college scholarship

Most high schools host the PSAT for sophomores and juniors in the fall, so summer presents an excellent chunk of time to begin preparing for the test by hiring a tutor, brushing up on key concepts and working through prep books.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students will have to score higher on the ACT to get the state’s Bright Flight scholarship in the coming years.

The state higher education department said Wednesday that the score required to receive a maximum $3,000 annual scholarship will rise from a 31 to a 32 for students graduating from high school in 2023. That means the change would kick in for this year’s junior class. U

nder state law, the top scholarship amount is reserved for students scoring in the top 3% of Missouri’s test takers. The Bright Flight is the state’s main merit-based scholarship.