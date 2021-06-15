Missouri ranked in top 15th of most fun states in America

ST. LOUIS– It’s summer vacation time and millions of Americans are planning to take a trip. Personal-finance website WalletHub released its list of 2021’s Most Fun States and Missouri came in at number 14.

The report looked at data ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

Missouri ranked 5th when it comes to variety of arts, entertainment & recreation establishments. It also scored 6th for amusement parks per capital.

California topped the list, followed by Florida, and New York. West Virginia ranked 50th followed by Mississippi, then Delaware.