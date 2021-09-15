Missouri ranks as 12th cheapest state to purchase a home

JOPLIN, Mo. — More house for your money is a good term to use when it comes to living in Missouri.

According to the real estate website, “Roofstock” — the “Show-Me State” is the 12th cheapest state in which to buy a home.

It also ranks Joplin as one of the best cities in the state in that category.

Realtor Alisha Nunnelly says those findings don’t surprise her — and it’s one of the reasons so many more people are buying homes in the Joplin area.

“Even though the prices are rising in Joplin, they aren’t rising at the pace of most homes even in Springfield the price is going up but slower,” said Alisha Nunnelly, Realtor, Pro 100.

Nunnelly says the median cost for a home in Joplin is now about 180 thousand dollars — or about 115 dollars per square foot.

In addition to home prices, she says the area also has lower taxes and better access to health care than most other communities.