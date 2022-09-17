ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking.

They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.

Missouri took second place on this list. People in the Show-Me-State told pollsters that more people cut them off here more than anywhere else. They were also more likely to have a gun pulled on them or shot at. One in four people said that they know someone who was injured because of road rage.

Read the full report here.

Top 5 states with the most confrontational drivers:

Utah

Missouri

Colorado

Oklahoma

New Mexico