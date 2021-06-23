Missouri ranks in the top 20 most patriotic states

ST. LOUIS – A study by WalletHub ranks Missouri as the 18th most patriotic state in the U.S.

A total of 13 key indicators were used for all 50 states to determine the levels of patriotism. The data includes Missouri’s military enlistees and veterans, the number of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election and the number of AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Below are some additional highlights from the report:



Patriotism in Missouri (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Avg.):

18 th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults

– Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults 28 th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults

– Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults 26 th – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

– Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita 23 rd – % of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

– % of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election 27 th – Volunteer Rate

– Volunteer Rate 24 th – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults

– Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults 1 st – Civics Education Requirement

– Civics Education Requirement 26 th – Volunteer Hours per Resident

– Volunteer Hours per Resident 27th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita