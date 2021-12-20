Missouri redistricting panels pushing up against deadline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The commissions in charge of redrawing Missouri state House and Senate districts are pushing up against a constitutional deadline to agree on tentative maps.

The separate House and Senate redistricting panels met Monday without voting on new district lines to be used in the 2022 elections.

Instead, they agreed to meet again Thursday, which is the deadline for them to submit a tentative plan for proposed districts to the secretary of state.

The commissions each consist of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. If they can’t agree on new districts, the task will be completed by judges.