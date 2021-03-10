Missouri reform school owners face 102 felony charges – 24 girls removed

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. – The daughter of Boyd and Stephanie Householder, owners of Circle of Hope, has spoken out after the news of her parents’ arrest.

Boyd and Stephaine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in Vernon County. The Householders have been charged with 102 felonies between them.

The Circle of Hope facility, just a few miles off of Highway 13 on N Highway, came into the light back in August of 2020 when 24 girls were removed from the reformatory boarding school after several allegations of abuse came forward.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says this case is one of the most widespread cases of sexual, physical, and mental abuse patterns against young girls in Missouri history.

Boyd Householder was charged with 80 felony charges and Stephanie Householder has 22 charges filed against her.

According to Schmitt’s Office, Counts 1 through 22 in Boyd’s felony information document allege repeated statutory sodomy, statutory rape, and sexual contact with a student, detailing multiple incidents where Boyd had oral and sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 17.

Boyd has been charged with:

Six counts of second-degree statutory rape

Seven counts of second-degree statutory sodomy

Six counts sexual contact with a student

One count of second-degree child molestation

56 counts of abuse and neglect of a child

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Stephanie Householder has been charged with:

Ten counts of abuse and neglect of a child

12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Amanda Householder says she was in disbelief when she found out about their arrest.

“I got a phone call from someone telling me they were arrested, and I was like ‘this is not happening, did that really happen?'”

She said she told her two sons about it, and they were a mix of happy and sad about the news.

“When I found out it was true, I can put it this way. When I told my kids that their grandparents were arrested, my oldest son was happy because of everything that happened, he doesn’t know the extent, but he does know how hard we’ve been working. But my youngest son looks at him and goes, ‘but that’s my grandparents.’ That right there is my feeling like I’m happy, but they’re my parents, so at the same time I’m sad. I don’t know how to explain it,” said Amanda.

Her biggest question is why it took nearly ten years to start investigating Circle of Hope.

She says now there is a social media group of women who lived at Circle of Hope when they were young; that group has around 50-60 members. Right now, there are four women with lawsuits against the Householders.

Amanda did reach out to some of the women, and they were in as much disbelief.

“We’re happy to be here. I’m happy that my parents are being held accountable, but I feel like the people who should’ve done something sooner need to be held accountable and need to be looked into. It’s insane that it took this long,” says Amanda.

The AG’s Office is continually working to identify and contact victims and urges anyone who has any information related to abuse at Circle of Hope Girls Ranch to contact his office at 573-751-0309.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder