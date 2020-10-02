Missouri remains in virus ‘red zone,’ but no changes planned

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri leaders say they will not impose new restrictions or mandate masks in the battle against the coronavirus even as the state remains in the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s “red zone.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Friday that Missouri’s rate of new COVID-19 cases and percentage of positive test results were among the highest in the U.S. for September.

The White House task force warned that puts Missouri in a vulnerable position heading into the fall and winter. The past four weekly task force reports to state officials all show Missouri in its “red zone.”