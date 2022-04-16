JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri school districts could soon let voters decide if transgender girls should be prohibited from playing on female sports teams. A clip of Missouri State Representative Ian Mackey confronting another representative is going viral. It has millions of views on social media. See the clip on Twitter here.

Members on both sides of the aisle spoke on the amendment this week, Democrats stressing their frustration.

“This is wrong on so many levels,” said Rep. Barbara Phifer (D-St. Louis). “How in the world are you going to do this? Are we going to make children strip? We’re not going to do that in the State of Missouri. You’ll do it over my dead body.”

Rep. Ian Mackey (D-St. Louis) was the first Democrat to speak on the type, heated that Basye would offer this provision.

“This is the only issue that I take personally that we discuss,” Mackey said. “Because this is what you focus on. This is the legislation you want to put forward, this is what consumes your time.”

Mackey, fired up over the amendment, is openly gay.

“I’m not afraid of you anymore because you’re going to lose,” Mackey said shouting to Basye. “You may win this today, but you’re going to lose.”

Republicans that spoke on the floor referred to the “scientific advantage” males have over females.

“To say that it’s not about winning and losing, how does a person getting beat by that biological male feel?,” Rep. Jason Chipman, R-Steelville said. “We’re not trying to demean anyone; we’re talking about biological facts.”

The sponsor of the underlying elections bill, Rep. Peggy McGaugh (R-Carrollton) was shocked at the turn the legislation took.

“Not in a million years would I think what’s happening now would be on the bill that I helped author,” McGaugh said. “Sometimes you put your heart and soul into something and sometimes you have to deal with the cards that have been dealt. Remember, this underlying bill is about elections and election integrity.”

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said Republicans are pushing the proposal because of the upcoming elections.

“Members on the other side of the aisle have said directly to my face that they spoke on this issue because of their primary elections, because they need to win elections in a redistricting year, not because they believe in this issue,” Quade said.

The provision was approved 89-40 after three hours of debate, adding it to the elections bill which later received first-round approval Wednesday night.