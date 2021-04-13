Missouri Rep. Rick Roeber resigns from House amid abuse investigation, cites family reasons

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri House Representative Rick Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, has resigned from his elected position as officials investigate claims he abused his children.

The newly-elected lawmaker’s adult children told The Kansas City Star Roeber sexually and physically abused them around 1990. They made those claims during Roeber’s 2020 campaign and after he won his race.

Rep. Roeber has denied the accusations.

In a letter about his resignation sent to the members of the House, Roeber cites his “soon to be wife,” her family and his own mother’s failing health as reasons for stepping down. He makes no mention of the allegations.

Here’s his full letter:

Gentleman, It is with mixed feelings I offer my resignation as the State Representative for the 34th District. My tenure will end at 11:59 PM on April 16th, 2021. It has become necessary for me and my soon to be wife to relocate out-of-state to be closer to our extended families. In addition to my fiancés children and grandchildren, my mother is in a Memory Care unit in the state where we are moving. It is expedient and paramount that I be close to my mother and my brother and his family as she is in her waning years. My fiancé and I are planning a wedding soon and will be moving shortly after. When I announced my candidacy in August of 2019, most thought Governor Parson would call a special election for my late wife’s seat. I had no desire other than serving one legislative year to work on a highway bill that would memorialize Representative Roeber, and to vote on some school choice bills. (The former seems to be in process and the latter became reality as the House passed ESAs and also Open Enrollment.) Unfortunately, a special election was never called so I was compelled to run for a two year term. So, after one legislative session, I have done what I set out to do in the Missouri Legislature in 2021. Thank you for this incredible opportunity to serve in the People’s House during the 2021 legislative session. My desire was to only continue Representative Rebecca Roeber’s legacy regarding school choice and to memorialize her legacy. I hope that I have accomplished these by my efforts this year. Respectively, Representative Rick Roeber

Roeber ran for office after his wife, Rebecca Roeber. She held the seat from 2015 until she suddenly died in the summer of 2019 while on a vacation in Colorado.

The late lawmaker had been in a serious car crash earlier in the year that left her with injuries. However, she had been released from the hospital.

Leaders with the Republican party moved to ostracize the freshmen representative when he was elected while the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation. Roeber was excluded from the party caucus.