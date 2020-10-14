Missouri reports 56 COVID-19 deaths at veterans’ homes since Sept. 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fifty-six residents of Missouri veterans homes have died of COVID-19 since Sept. 1, including 25 at one facility in southeast Missouri.

A spokesman for the Missouri Veterans Commission told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Wednesday that the deadliest outbreak was in Cape Girardeau, where 20 residents died in September and five more have died in October, through Monday.

Another veterans home, in the southwestern Missouri town of Mt. Vernon, has been the site of 13 resident deaths, 12 others died in St. James, and six more died in Warrensburg.

Until September, just one resident of a Missouri veterans home had died from the coronavirus, in St. Louis County.