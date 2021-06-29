Missouri Republicans face heat over Planned Parenthood money

A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anti-abortion advocates are pushing Missouri lawmakers to block Planned Parenthood funding during a special session.

Missouri Right to Life Executive Director Susan Klein on Tuesday questioned whether the GOP-led House is willing to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood during the special session.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to work to renew a tax on hospitals and other medical providers.

The tax money is used to draw down federal Medicaid funding. But the tax renewal has become entangled with debate over Planned Parenthood funding.

Senators last week passed the tax renewal without acting on Planned Parenthood.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press