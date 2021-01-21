Missouri Republicans move to limit health officials’ power

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican senators in Missouri are trying to check health officials’ power in response to their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate health committee members debated a bill Wednesday that would ensure there are no government-imposed occupancy limits on churches and other places of worship during public health emergencies.

Other bills would take the power to make public health rules away from county health boards and instead leave it up to county commissioners.

The bill sponsors argue that some health officials went too far in limiting gatherings at churches, businesses, and private homes in their attempts to limit COVID-19’s spread.