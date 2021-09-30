Missouri rescue dog named ‘Service Hero Dog of the Year’

HOLT’S SUMMIT, Mo. – A rescue dog in central Missouri will be honored next month in a celebration of outstanding working dogs and heroic hounds from across the country.

Sobee, a boxer mix, has been named the 2021 Service Hero Dog of the Year by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards and is a finalist for the overall Dog of the Year.

The nonprofit K9s on the Front Line rescued Sobee in 2016 from an overcrowded shelter in Georgia, where she was two days away from being euthanized. Sobee, who suffered from human neglect, was trained and given renewed purpose as a service dog for a veteran.

Sobee was eventually paired with Holt’s Summit resident Jason Howe, a Navy combat veteran suffering from PTSD and addiction after returning home from two deployments. She’s trained to help Jason when he suffers from panic attacks and to watch over him when they’re in public.

Jason and Sobee are paying it forward by training future service dogs for veterans in need.

You can see Sobee and the other award-winning dogs when 11th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards is broadcast on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Drama. The event will be hosted by Carson Kressley, with celebrity presenters Nikki DeLoach, Vivica A. Fox, Jason Lewis, Ross Matthews, Barbara Niven, Marcel Spears, Alison Sweeney, Richard T. Jones, Jenna Ushkowitz, Elisha “EJ” Williams and Ariel Winter.