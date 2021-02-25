Missouri school bus driver charged with restraining student

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A school bus driver is accused of restraining a nonverbal student on his bus route for several months.

Terry Rice, of St. Clair, is charged with eight misdemeanor counts of kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree assault.

The child attended Autumn Hill, a state-funded school in Union for children with disabilities.

Court documents in Franklin County say a bus aide told school officials she witnessed Rice use “homemade restraints” on the child several times.

He drove the child twice a day on an 18-mile trip from the family’s home in rural Warren County to the school’s campus.