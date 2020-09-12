Missouri school district honors local baseball pitcher

GLASGOW, Mo. – A Missouri school district has unveiled a statue of a local baseball legend known for his pitching during his career in the Negro Baseball League.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that earlier this month, Glasgow Public Schools also dedicated its new baseball field in honor of John Wesley Donaldson. Donaldson had 413 wins and 5,091 strikeouts between 1908 to 1940. He was also a founding member of the Negro Leagues’ Kansas City Monarchs and would become the first Black scout in Major League Baseball.

After Donaldson’s death in 1970, he was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.