CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Someone won a million dollars after scratching a “100X The Money” ticket at a Cape Girardeau gas station. The winner says, “It was definitely a life-changing moment.”

The Missouri Lottery says that the ticket was purchased at Drury Petroleum on William Street. The player started scratching right after buying it. The “100X” symbol was quickly revealed. Then came the shocker. The base prize was revealed as $10,000. So the ticket was worth 100 times 10,000.

“I knew what the amount was,” he said. “But I thought, ‘There’s no way.’ I got out my cellphone and did the math.”

A Check-A-Ticket machine scan confirmed he was holding one of the two $1 million top-prize winners in the game.

The “100X The Money” game costs $10 to play and the average chance of winning anything, including $10, is one in 3.27. The game just started on March 31, 2022, and there is still a one million dollar prize left to win.