MEXICO, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player is $100,000 richer after buying a ticket on an impulse. The player scratched off the $20 Sizzling Riches ticket while pumping gas to reveal the prize.

The ticket was purchased at the Fastlane convenience store on Clark Street in Mexico, Missouri. He plans to pay for the last year of his daughter’s college education with the winnings.

There are still two more $100,000 prizes and one top prize remaining in the “$2,000,000 Sizzling Riches” game. The average chance of winning anything in the game is around one in 3.08.